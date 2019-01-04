Fog disrupts traffic in Punjab; two dead, scores injured in road mishaps

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Dense fog engulfed various cities of Punjab creating disruption in flow of traffic and flights operation. Two including a child died while scores others were injured in separate fog related road accidents in different districts on Thursday. Rescue sources said that driver of Mazda died and 20 others were injured in a collision with passenger bus at Shorkot Road in Toba Tek Singh.

A six-year-old child died while his parents were critically injured when an over speeding hit a motorcycle in Burewala. Six people were injured in multiple-collision of vehicles due to poor visibility caused by dense fog near Abbaspur in Lodhran.

A motorcycle and auto-rickshaw collided at Dipalpur Road in Okara resultantly three people were critically injured. The body and injured of all incidents were shifted to different hospitals of respective cities.

The fog engulfed various cities of Punjab, disrupting flow of traffic and flights operations. Various sections of motorway and GT Road in remained closed due to fog. The motorway police have advised the commuters for using fog lights to avoid any mishap.

Several sections of Pakistan Motorway have been closed for traffic due to dense fog on Thursday Morning. According to Motorway Police, Rashakai-Peshawar Sector of M-One, Kot Momin-Lahore Section of M-Two, Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad Section of M-Three, and Faisalabad-Gojra Section of M-Four have been closed for all kinds of traffic, Radio Pakistan reported. Multan-Khanewal Motorway has also been closed due to fog.

