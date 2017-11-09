Fog and smog

The ongoing foggy weather with pungent air in the atmosphere spreads foggy and smoggy weather in the eastern city of Pakistan. Lahore has been engulfed by a mass of smoggy air for the last one week or so. Meteorologists believe that only a good rain can end the fog in this part of the world which is not in sight at the moment. According to experts, smoke emitted from the chimneys of factories and exhausts from cars result in high levels of sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, the three main gases that contribute to dangerous levels of air pollution. Punjab government has imposed section 144 to stop the farmers from burning the stubble of the paddy crop and open burning of the municipal waste. Flow of traffic is the first casualty of the foggy and smoggy weather that lowers the visibility level in the morning and evening to zero at highways and less than 200 meters at Allama Iqbal Airport, bring both road and air traffic to a halt. This situation also results in fatal road accidents in Central Punjab.

SYED HASSAAN ALI ZAFAR

Karachi

