Foden lifts City past Everton

The defending Premier League champions needed a late goal from Phil Foden to beat a spirited Everton side 1-0 at Goodison Park.

With 10 minutes to go and Everton looking unbending in their resistance, the momentum seemed to be swinging towards Liverpool in the title race. In the 82nd minute, however, Phil Foden put City supporters at ease by putting the ball past Jordan Pickford and stretching their lead back to six points.

The goal itself was a far cry from City’s usual free flowing football. A harmless cross from Bernardo Silva was misjudged by both Mason Holgate and Michael Keane as the ball fell to Foden for a simple finish.

It was a just reward for Foden was the brightest of the City attackers against an Everton side had packed the area around the penalty box to try and crowd them out.

Their victory would not come without a serious scare though as play had barely restarted after Foden’s goal when the ball bounced up on to Rodri’s arm. Referee Paul Tierney initially waved play on but as the VAR, Christopher Kavanagh, reviewed the incident, Richarlison was so convinced of the decision that he took up station on the penalty spot.

The hint of offside in the buildup was enough to convince the referee of there being no malice involved. Everton’s protests after the final whistle about this decision earned Ashley Cole a yellow card.

The win moved Manchester City (66 points) six points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool (60) who are set to face Chelsea in the League Cup final away from the Premier League.

With the loss Everton moves down to 17th in the standings following Newcastle United’s victory over Brentford on Saturday. Leeds United are a point above them in 16th, with Brentford and Newcastle also a point apart from one another in 15th and 14th, respectively.