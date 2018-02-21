Focus on sports can give boost to business activities: President ICCI

ISLAMABAD : President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Sheikh Amir Waheed has said that many countries were generating billions of dollars of business activities by promoting sports events and stressed that government should focus on sports to give boost to business activities in the country.

He was addressing a luncheon reception hosted by ICCI in honor of futsal teams of Pakistan, Brazil, Turkey and Nepal that participated in the 1st International Futsal Cup 2018 held recently in Islamabad. Malik Mehrban Ali Chairman and Adnan Ali Secretary General of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, Sheikh Abdul Waheed Chairman Futsal Association Islamabad, Nasir Chaudhry Chairman ICCI Sports Committee, Basir Daud former President ICCI, Shabbir Ahmed, Ms.Nasira Ali, Mustafa Malik and Syed Haider Asad were also present at the occasion.

Sheikh Amir Waheed said that sports activities enabled trade and industry to flourish in addition to creating employment and reducing poverty. He said that government should focus on providing better facilities for sports in the country that would ultimately lead to better promotion of business activities and strengthen the economy. He said Pakistan was a country of young population and our youth has great potential to excel in every sports. However, it needed conducive environment to groom and bring laurels to the country.

He further said that successful holding of Futsal Cup 2018 in Pakistan with participation of foreign teams reflected that Pakistan was a safe country for sporting events. He appreciated the role of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation and Futsal Association Islamabad for organizing the first International Futsal Cup-2018 in Pakistan and assured that ICCI would fully support in such events in the country.

Senior Vice President ICCI, Mr. Muhammad Naveed and Vice President Mr. Nisar Ahmed Mirza said that ICCI along with promoting business activities was also encouraging sport activities because sports were necessary for developing a healthy society. They said that holding sports also promoted business activities and stressed that government should make strong efforts to facilitate promotion of sports in country.

Mr. Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Chairman, ICCI Sports Committee said that Pakistan has good potential for Futsal and reaffirmed that ICCI Sport Committee would cooperate with Soccer Futsal Federation and Futsal Association Islamabad to promote Futsal in the region. Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Chairman Futsal Association Islamabad thanked ICCI for hosting a luncheon reception in honor of host country and foreign Futsal teams and hoped that ICCI would continue to cooperate with Soccer Futsal Federation and Futsal Association to promote Futsal in the country.

Orignally published by INP