‘Focus should be given on routine immunization’

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has asked the local administration and health officials to focus on routine immunization because routine immunization plays a key role in reducing mortality rate among children under five year.

This she said while presiding over a meeting here in her office on review of EPI campaign in Larkana Division.

Secretary Health Saeed Awan, Special Secretary Health Hafeezullah Abbasi, Director General Health Dr Masood Solangi, Director EPI Dr Zahoor Baloch, Commissioner of Larkana, Deputy Commissioners and other officers also attended the meeting.

She expressed her concern over low coverage during routine immunization in Larkana Division and asked Commissioner Larkana, DCs and Health Officials to play an active role in getting the desired targets, adding that routine immunization was the only way to reduce mortality rate among the children.

Dr Azra was sure that a comprehensive awareness campaign could reduce the issues while motivation to the parents for timely immunizatio would help too in this regard. She said that the role of local administration was of much importance and they must come up to the expectation of the people.

