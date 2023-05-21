Focus on IT skills

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has raised concerns over Pakistan’s information technology (IT) sector, revealing that a mere 10 % of IT graduates possess necessary skills to secure employment in the industry. The SBP’s half-yearly report on country’s economic condition highlights widening gap between academia and the IT industry, posing a significant threat to the sector’s future expansion.

The SBP’s latest report is yet another stark reminder of inadequacies of our education system which is not at all aligned with modern day requirements. There is no denying that given scope and opportunities available in the IT sector, our youth prefer to get their degrees in IT related field. However it is unfortunate that on completion of their degree programmes, they lack necessary skills and competency required to meet evolving demands of the digital landscape.

Ranked at 146 of 158 countries, Pakistan’s score in the skills component of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s (UNCTAD’s) Frontier Technology Readiness Index 2019 is 0.09 out of 1, significantly lower than Indonesia’s score of 0.28, India’s 0.31, Nigeria’s 0.33, Egypt’s 0.45 and Malaysia’s 0.46. This disparity in skill sets has become a pressing issue that needs to be addressed promptly by improving the curriculum that promotes critical thinking in students as well as ensuring good faculty and environment at the seats of higher learning.

Our IT sector has been a crucial driver of economic growth, foreign investment, and potential exports. However, the current situation could impede the sector’s progress and hinder the country’s long-term economic development. Reportedly a majority of IT firms are facing considerable difficulty in hiring skilled employees and if this trend continued, the much needed investment in start-ups will move to other countries which will only add to our economic woes. Responsibility rests with the authorities concerned to give a serious consideration to this matter and focus on producing skilled workforce that caters to the market demand. The government needs to engage IT sector specialists and IT industry leaders to revamp computer science education. Given the huge demand in IT field, we may also introduce two-year graduation for youth without comprising on quality.