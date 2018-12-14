Focus on gas supply side

In the backdrop of intense gas crisis in the country, Prime Minister

Imran Khan, who got a briefing on the latest situation on Wednes

day, ordered an inquiry against Managing Directors of the two state-run gas companies – SNGPL and SSGPL for concealing information from the Government and not informing it in time for possible shortage and malfunctioning of gas compressors. The Prime Minister took the decision after being told that primarily these two companies were responsible for the prevailing gas shortage.

The situation would become clear once the fact-finding Committee submits its report within 72 hours as desired by the Prime Minister and hopefully remedial measures would be taken in future to prevent recurrence of any administrative lapse or negligence on the part of the gas companies. It is, however, a universal reality that gas demand increases tremendously in winter and consumers face shortage. Domestic gas production has certain limitations while import of gas through pipelines from Iran and Turkmenistan will take time because of regional situation. Under these circumstances, the previous Government rightly concluded that the crisis can only be addressed through import of RLNG. It took speedy measures for establishment of two LNG terminals besides planning for the third and reached a landmark accord with Qatar for import of LNG. It was because of these measures that the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was able to claim during last winter that gas was available for all categories of the consumers as per their requirements. One, however, doesn’t know what measures the incumbent Government took during the last three months to augment supply or ensure future energy security except trying to politicize the Qatar deal. The gas companies might have erred but it was also responsibility of the Ministry to convene meetings for timely assessment of the likely situation in winter and what could be done to meet requirements of the consumers. Inquiry against MDs would surely sensitize gas companies and their officials to work proactively for proper supply of gas to the consumers but the Ministry has to adopt an overall strategy to meet the growing demand. It is also known to all that gas worth billions of rupees is being stolen in some pockets of the country especially Kohat but the Government has apparently closed its eyes to the crime, perhaps, because of political considerations. Same is the situation in the power sector where honest consumers are penalized for massive institutional and individual power theft, prompting even the World Bank to urge policymakers to avoid increasing electricity tariff as solution to sector’s fiscal problems. Addressing inefficiencies of the system and strengthening of the supply side is the real answer to the challenges facing the energy sector.

