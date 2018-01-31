FO: Talks way to resolve Afghan problem

Islamabad

Pakistan says that Afghan problem can only be addressed through dialogue. Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal, in an interview with Radio Pakistan said Pakistan supports all peace initiatives that are owned and led by Afghans.

The spokesman said Quadrilateral Consultative Group involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and the United States would be the most appropriate forum to take the peace process forward.

To a question, he said military solution has totally failed in Afghanistan. He pointed out that all sorts of weapons and ammunition were used in Afghanistan during the last seventeen years.

The spokesman said all issues of the region should be sorted out through dialogue. He emphasized the need for addressing Pakistan’s concern about Afghan issue.—INP