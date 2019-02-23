FO sets up ‘Crisis Management Cell’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Foreign Office has set up a “Crisis Management Cell” in the wake of deteriorating situation between Pakistan and India following the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir, FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Saturday.

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, said the FO spokesperson, adding that it will remain operational throughout the week without any break.

A considerable build-up of security forces was being witnessed across the Indian-occupied Kashmir after the Pulwama suicide attack that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel last week.

