FO says Pakistan pursuing Kashmir cause at all regional, int’l fora

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office has said Pakistan is actively pursuing the Kashmir cause at all regional and international fora and a conference on the issue will also be held soon.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said the Kashmir issue will also be taken up by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua during 45th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC member states beginning on Saturday in Dhaka.

He said during the last week Indian forces martyred four more Kashmiris that speaks volumes for its sheer disregard for international human rights laws and United Nations conventions.

To a question regarding the Iran Nuclear Agreement, the spokesperson Pakistan fully supports the agreement and calls upon all parties to honor their commitments and trust the competency of International Atomic Energy Agency regarding implementation of the agreement.

To a question, he said Pak-Russia Joint counter terrorism exercises under the auspices of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in September this year will be an opportunity to exchange expertise in countering terrorism.

Replying to a question about the Afghan situation, Dr Faisal reiterated Pakistan`s stance that only an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process can ensure peace in that country and the region.

He said bringing Taliban to negotiating table is the responsibility of the international community. He said there are no terrorists inside but porous border with Afghanistan may spur some terrorist activity in Pakistan for which Pakistan is taking effective measures. Pakistan expects the Afghan and NATO forces to do the same on the Afghan side of border.

Stressing upon the timely return of Afghan refugees to their homes, the spokesperson said Afghan refugee camps are being used by terrorist elements for their nefarious activities and the fact has been admitted by Afghan officials.

To another question the spokesperson replied that issue of killing of a Pakistani civilian in Islamabad hit by US embassy vehicle is being further investigated and the injuring of another civilian in the second incident were mere accidents and there is no hidden agenda behind these incidents.

To another question regarding handing over Shakeel Afridi to United States, the spokesperson said there is no such deal.

Replying to a question regarding Pakistan humanitarian gestures and India`s continuous obstinacy Dr Faisal said goodwill gestures are part of our moral and religious values.

He said both Pakistan and India are working on repatriation of their civilians and will soon finalize the arrangements to this effect.

Orignally published by NNI