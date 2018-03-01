FO rules out placement of Pakistan in blacklist

Pak to be placed on FATF’s Grey List in June

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Foreign Office on Wednesday said that Pakistan would be placed on the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June this year. “There, is however, no question of inclusion of Pakistan in the blacklist as this is meant for countries not cooperating while Pakistan is actively cooperating with the task force, stated Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal at his weekly news briefing.

The spokesman said Pakistan took several measures during the last two years as per requirements of FATF. He said further actions would be taken for addressing any remaining deficiency.

An action plan to eradicate terrorist financing is being prepared and will accordingly be shared with the international body, he said.

According to Dr Faisal, the FATF has asked Pakistan to take additional steps to curb money laundering and terror financing.

He said Pakistan has already taken steps to remove the deficiencies in these areas and cited the presidential ordinance that was quietly passed days before the FATF plenary to amend the anti-terror legislation in order to include all UN-listed individuals and groups in the national listings of proscribed outfits and persons.

All matters related to FATF will be dealt with by the finance ministry, the FO spokesman said, adding that all matters relating to the terror financing issue except for press releases are of a “sensitive nature”.

Pakistan was first put on the FATF grey list in 2012 but was removed in 2015, after the FATF certified that Islamabad had done enough to counter terror financing.

Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan and the United States desire to move forward and find common ground for continued cooperation. The latest visit of senior Director at the US National Security Council Lisa Curtis was an indication of this desire. He said during the visit, both sides expressed the desire to work together to pursue the common objective of stabilizing Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan has always maintained that the only solution of the Afghan conflict lies in politically negotiated settlement, which is Afghan led and Afghan-owned. He pointed out that military approach of seventeen years has failed to render desired results and increased miseries of Afghan civilians.

To a question about belligerent statements of Indian Army Chief, the spokesman said these reflect the unfortunate jingoistic mindset of India. He said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan exercises restraint but our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any threat.

About development of drone technology by India, he said its use should be consistent with the principles of UN Charter and international human rights law and established norms of a responsible state. He, however, said development of drone technology by India is worrying in the context of its expanding military capabilities in conventional and non-conventional domains.

He said decision of Indian Motion Picture Association to ban casting of Pakistani artists was unfortunate. This, together with several other similar measures, is indicative of growing intolerance and bias in India.

The spokesman referred to unending Indian atrocities against people in Occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to play its role in stopping crimes against humanity.

He told a questioner that the United Kingdom has assured continuation of trade concessions to Pakistan even after Brexit. The spokesman said in line with decision of National Security Committee for re-calibration of foreign policy, steps would be taken soon to actively reach out to regional countries.