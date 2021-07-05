FO responds to reports about Russian President Putin’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said on Monday that no visit of Russian President Valdimir Putin to Pakistan is scheduled yet.

Responding to some media reports regarding the visit of Putin in July, the spokesperson said that Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends.

The two sides are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security. Exchange of high level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year and last year Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation.

“While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” read the statement.

Last month, reports citing Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that Pakistan is gearing up to host Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Qureshi had reportedly said that Putin was scheduled to visit Pakistan earlier this year but it was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, Pakistan and Russia had inked an amended intergovernmental agreement for a flagship pipeline that will be constructed by Moscow to connect Karachi and Kasur.

Qureshi also said that preparations are also being made for the forthcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.