FO rejects US allegations of giving ‘safe havens to militants’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday rejected allegations in a United States threat assessment report that it provides safe haven to militant groups, warning that such “controversial statements will be counterproductive and have the potential to adversely affect the peace and stability of the region”.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during a weekly briefing Thursday cautioned Washington against issuing allegations which could be “harmful”. Dr Faisal also commented on the situation in Afghanistan saying that matters between the Taliban and Kabul are “their business”.

