FO rejects ‘rumors’ of Pakistani delegation visiting Israel

Islamabad: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel “categorically”.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Asim Iftikhar, while responding to the rumours of a Pakistani delegation visiting Israel, issued a categorical rejection.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian issue was unambiguous and that there was no change whatsoever in Pakistan’s policy on which there is a complete national consensus.

He said that the reported visit in question was organized by a foreign NGO that is not based in Pakistan.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. The establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region,” the statement from the MOFA said.