FO rejects reports of importing COVID-19 vaccine from India

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Thursday clarified that Pakistan has not made any bilateral agreement with Indian to import its COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi) has offered to provide vaccine doses to several countries, including Pakistan under its COVAX Facility.

He clarified that procurement and supply mechanism of the vaccine doses is undertaken by the Gavi and not by the recipient countries.

His statement comes after reports claimed that Pakistan will receive 45 million free doses of Indian-made Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine under an agreement with GAVI.

Talking about human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that Delhi is attempting to change demographic status of the valley. He revealed that India has so far issued 3.28 million fake domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.

He urged the international community to take notice of non-compliance of India’s human rights obligations.

Chaudhri further said that there are strong evidence about involvement of India’s hostile agencies in missing of retired Pakistani military officer Habib Zahir from Nepal.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has repeatedly called upon the Government of India to cooperate and assist in locating Habib Zahir, but unfortunately we have not received any positive response as yet, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Pakistan has consistently supported the Afghan Peace Process, adding that country’s positive role led to to the US-Taliban Peace Agreement and the subsequent start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.