FO rejects Indian counsel’s statements in Kulbhushan case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday rejected the inaccurate statements made by the Indian legal counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said, “We have noted the statements made in an online lecture on May 3, 2020 by Mr. Harish Salve, India’s legal counsel in the Kulbushan Jadhav case. While suggesting that India may have to go back to International Court of Justice, Mr. Salve has made certain statements which are contrary to the facts of the Case.”

She added that, “We firmly reject the Indian Counsel’s baseless and inaccurate assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment in the case.

“Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further.”

Pakistan has granted India consular access to Commander Jadhav and is processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by the ICJ in its judgment, the spokesperson stated.

The Foreign Office further observed that, “Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations. It is regrettable that Mr. Salve has chosen to make statements which are inaccurate and misrepresent facts.”

In November 2019, Pakistan had said there would be no ‘deal’ with India on Indian naval officer-turned RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was given death penalty by a military court for being involved in espionage and terrorism in the country.

“There is no question of any deal regarding Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav,” was the emphatic response of the then Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on a question whether Pakistan would release the RAW agent as a goodwill gesture as it did in the case of captured Indian pilot in February, 2019.