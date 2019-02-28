FO receives Indian dossier on Pulwama attack

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed that a dossier regarding the Pulwama incident was received from India today (Thursday).
Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, the spokesman said that the legal evidence present in the documents will be reviewed for further action. Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all issues including terrorism, he reiterated.
About the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, he said we have activated the UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan and the group will be taken for a visit to the site where the Indian Air Force jets were shot down.

