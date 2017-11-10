FO reacts to NATO secretary general’s remarks

Islamabad

Reacting on the statement of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said that Pakistan launched operation against all terrorists without any discrimination.

The spokesperson said there are multiple actors active in Afghanistan and the nexus between India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and other terrorist groups in that country is involved in subversive activities against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is fully aware of the sinister hands behind these acts and that the statement of NATO secretary general will not let terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Dr Muhammad Faisal continued Pakistan has forcefully taken up the martyrdom of its consulate staff member Nayyer Iqbal Rana with Afghanistan and the Afghan side has assured Pakistan of thorough investigation into the shocking incident.

To a question regarding anti Pakistan posters in London and earlier in Geneva, he said the posters were removed and the countries assured us that these acts will not be repeated.

Earlier, NATO secretary general said asked Pakistan to cooperate with NATO in its efforts to overcome and mitigate the insurgency penetrating in Afghanistan. Taliban bases in Pakistan pose a “big challenge” to efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan, he added.—NNI