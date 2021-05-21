FO reacts after CNN host accuses FM Qureshi of anti-Semitic remarks

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Friday rejected an impression giving by an American media outlet that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had given anti-Semitic remarks during his interview with host Bianna Golodryga.

“Remarks by FM @SMQureshiPTI during his CNN interview can’t be construed as anti-Semitic by any stretch of imagination,” tweeted the spokesperson.

The FO reacted after the CNN hose shared the interview on Twitter and accused the Pakistani foreign minister of making anti-Semitic comments.

“Any twist given to his {Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s] remarks would unfortunately prove the very point he was making,” Chaudhri added.

“The right to freedom of expression must be respected equally by everyone,” he said.

During the interview on Thursday, Qureshi had slammed Israel for controlling the media and having “deep pockets”.

“The pressure of public opinion is mounting, and ceasefire is inevitable. Israel is losing out. They’re losing the media war despite their connections, they are losing the media war,” Qureshi said.

“What are their connections?” asked Golodryga.

“Deep pockets.”

“What does that mean?”

“Well, they are very influential people. I mean, they control media,” Qureshi responded.

“I would call that an anti-Semitic remark,” Golodryga replied.

The foreign minister further in the interview said: “I will not justify any rocket attacks…and I cannot condone the aerial bombardment that is taking place,” besides terming Israel’s attacks on Hamas as genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/israeli-forces-storm-al-aqsa-mosque-hours-after-ceasefire-truce/