FO: Pakistan references in US-India joint statement unwarranted Condemns Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) on Tuesday strongly rejected the unwarranted references to the country in the Joint Statement by the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said our serious concerns and rejection of the unacceptable reference to Pakistan in the afore-mentioned Joint Statement have been conveyed to the US side.

“It is important that partner countries take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from endorsing positions that are one-sided and divorced from ground realities,” he said.

The spokesperson added the international community is well-aware that Pakistan is a country most affected by cross-border terrorism, sponsored and supported by India.

The international community also recognizses Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism, Spokesperson Chaudhri said.

“Pakistan has repeatedly underlined that peace and stability in South Asia are threatened by the irresponsible policies and actions of the RSS-BJP regime in India – including towards its minorities, its state-terrorism in IIOJK, and its belligerence against Pakistan and other countries in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Chaudhri added that the international community must urge India to reverse course and desist from playing a role detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned fresh missile and drone strikes by Yemen’s Houthis on Saudi Arabia, terming it “a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The rebel group last week said it aimed a number of drones at Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport and put it out of action for several hours.