FO official, husband die of suffocation

Our Correspondent

Hunza

Syeda Fatemi, an Assistant Director at the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, along with her husband died of asphyxiation after a gas leakage in their hotel room in Hunza on Saturday. The couple was on their honeymoon after they had tied the knot on November 29.

The couple’s post-mortem at the Civil Hospital Hunza confirmed the cause of death to be suffocation. Fatemi was from the 42nd common training programme and had been stationed at the common diplomacy section of the Foreign Office.

She had just completed a training course from France and originally belonged to Attock. Fatemi was also a position holder at the special diplomacy course.

Share on: WhatsApp