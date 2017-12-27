FO: Some metallic object was hidden in shoes of Jadhav’s wife

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistani authorities took the shoes of Kulbushan Jadhav’s wife, which she was wearing upon arrival in Pakistan, as the authorities suspected the presence of a foreign object, according to the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The FO was responding to criticism from the Indian government which claimed that cultural and religious sensibilities were disregarded due to security.

“This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Chetankul Jadhav, the wife of the convicted Indian spy, was given an alternate pair of shoes to wear. According to the FO, Chetankul’s shoes were taken over after authorities felt there was something fixed in them.

The shoes of Jadhav’s wife were kept for inspection, while all other belongings, including jewellery, was returned, confirmed Dr. Mohammad Faisal.

Authorities were ascertaining whether the metallic object in the shoe was a camera or a recording chip. Jadhav’s wife Chentankul and mother Avanti reached Pakistan on Monday to meet him at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

It was also reported that Chetankul and Avanti were asked to wash their faces and wash away any makeup they were wearing. They were also asked to remove whatever jewellery they were wearing.

The roads leading to the Foreign Office building were closed for traffic for the meeting. Walkthrough gates were also installed outside the FO building amid strict security measures.

Commander Jadhav — an on-duty Indian navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan, after he entered into Pakistan from Iran. He has been convicted of espionage and sabotage activities.