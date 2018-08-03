FO hopes calls could pave way for talks

Modi’s phone to Imran

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s congratulatory phone call to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan earlier this week.

Modi, in his phone call, had told Khan that India is “ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan” and that both countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties.

FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during a weekly briefing in Islamabad Thursday said that he hoped the phone call would pave the way for bilateral talks between India and Pakistan.

He also hoped that it would lead to an improvement in ties with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) member states, including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka, in addition to India.

Dr Faisal mentioned that the Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue between Pakistan and India halted since 2015 and holding of SAARC Summit were the areas that required particular focus by the two governments. He said Pakistan was ready to host SAARC Summit which was postponed since November 2016. Dr Mohammad Faisal said that foreign heads of state have not been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected prime minister.

