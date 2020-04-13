FO directs complete secrecy, respect of complainants’ privacy

Staff Reporter

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz has directed the Investigation Officers (IOs) to respect complainants’ privacy and observe secrecy so that their self-respect is not hurt.

He also directed them to observe safety measures against in these days coronavirus epidemic and ensure complainants don’t come in direct contact with the Ombudsman secretariat officials.

He gave these directions while addressing the Investigating Officers in a meeting at head office, here Monday. He said that provision of relief to complainants must be ensured within 60 days during pandemic environment. The meeting was attended by all investigating officers, Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS) Dr Jamal Nasir and other senior officers.