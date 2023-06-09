FO defends action against May 9 protestors

Pakistan will follow its laws and its international obligations, in bringing to justice individuals responsible for the events of May 9, maintained the Foreign Office on Thursday during its weekly press briefing.

Responding to a question about the US State Department’s request about provision of consular access to the suspect of May9 vandalism, Khadija Shah, and requests considering other dual nationals who have been detained, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that requests have been received and forwarded to the Ministry of Interior.

The spokesperson was asked “whether the government of Pakistan is willing to provide Consular Access to her and any other person because many dual nationals are involved in the unfortunate incidents of 9th May”.