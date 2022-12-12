FO condemns ‘unprovoked, indiscriminate’ firing of Afghan forces onto Pakistan that killed 6, injured 17

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan condemned the “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing” of the Afghan Border Forces on the civilian population in Chaman that killed at least six people, while seventeen others sustained injuries.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that such unfortunate incidents were “not in keeping” with the brotherly ties between the two countries.

“The Afghan authorities have been informed that [the] recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible,” Ms Baloch said.

She said that it remained the “responsibility of both sides” to protect civilians along the border, adding that the concerned authorities of both countries remain in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided.

Separately, the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the Afghan Border Forces opened unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons, including artillery/ mortar onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the statement further read.

Attack on Pakistani consulate

The cross-border attack on the Pakistani civilians in Chaman came in line with the recent attack on the Pakistan embassy when Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, escaped an assassination bid on December 2.

In a similar incident, a Frontier Corps soldier embraced martyrdom, while two more sustained injuries in the midst of a cross-border attack from Afghanistan to the Chaman district in November.

Per Levies officials, the Afghan security officials allegedly opened fire on the FC personnel when they were deployed on duty on the Pakistani side of the Bab-e-Dosti near Chaman.

Chaman border reopened after 8 days