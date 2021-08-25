FO condemns demolition of ancient mosque by Indian authorities

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the unjust demolition of ancient Bilal Mosque in BJP-ruled Haryana by Indian authorities in consort with pliant judiciary under the BJP-RSS regime.

The Hindutva driven BJP-RSS combines perpetual targeting of Muslims and their places of worship is an indelible blot on the so-called “largest democracy”, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

In a statement, the spokesperson recalled that the Indian Supreme Court in a controversial judgment in November 2019 allowed the extremist Hindu parties to construct Ram Mandir at the historic site of Babri Masjid, which was demolished by Hindutva goons in 1992.

The Indian judiciary was also culpable in acquitting the criminals who had organised the destruction of the Babri Masjid in public glare, the FO statement added Muslims and their places of worship were attacked with state complicity during anti-Muslim pogroms in Gujarat in 2002 and in Delhi in February 2020, and without any judicial accountability, he added.

“Targeting of Muslims and their religious places and cultural heritage continues unabated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in India,” the statement added.

Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan will continue to urge the international community, particularly the United Nations, OIC and relevant human rights organizations to hold India accountable for systemic and blatant human rights violations of minorities, particularly Muslims.

“We call upon India to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minorities, including Muslims and their places of worship and cultural sites,” he added.