FO, commerce ministry deny having diplomatic or trade relations with Israel

Amid rumours of rare trade between Pakistan and Israel making rounds on social media, Islamabad on Sunday termed the reports as “sheer propaganda”. The clarification comes two days after a recent statement by the American Jewish Congress (AJC) was shared on social media on the purported offloading of shipment carrying Pakistani-originated food products in Israel. Reacting to the report, the Foreign Office (FO) categorically stated that Pakistan has neither diplomatic nor economic ties with Israel.

FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch talking to media said Islamabad’s policy on Israel remains “unchanged”.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Commerce said the rumours about the commencement of Pakistan-Israel trade are sheer propaganda and the press release of American Jewish Congress was misrepresented. “Even in their press release, they nowhere mentioned about official trade between Pakistan and Israel,” read the statement.

However, Pakistan has neither any trade relations with Israel nor it intend to develop any, the statement added.

A Jewish Pakistani Fishel Benkhald has sent food samples to three businessmen in Jerusalem and Haifa through UAE in personal capacity whom he met in foreign countries during food exhibitions.

Nevertheless, it was not supported by the Government of Pakistan and no banking or official channel was involved either in such activity. Moreover, in our talks with UAE, the issue of origin will be strictly implemented. UAE has curtailed tariffs on 96 per cent goods traded with Israel which has benefited traders from UAE to Israel.

Benkhald had claimed on Twitter that he had become the first exporter of Pakistani food edible products to Israel. The post had triggered a strong reaction online from certain quarters, under the presumption that the trade was connected to a shift in relations with Israel.