FO awaits UK’s reply on Dar’s extradition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a request has been made to the UK Central Authority regarding absconding PML-N leader Ishaq Dar’s extradition and that the ministry now awaits a response.

A three-judge bench headed by the chief justice was hearing a case related to Dar’s non-appearance before the apex court in a corruption case pertaining to owning assets approximately valued at Rs831.7 million, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar wondered if any “practical work” has been done to repatriate Dar who left the country for the United Kingdom in 2017 and has not returned since despite multiple summons by the apex court.

