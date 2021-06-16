‘FM’s Portal’ launched to address concerns of overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched an online portal to resolve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis.

An introductory ceremony for the mobile app, FM’s Portal, was held on Wednesday which was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other officials.

Expats will be able to lodge their complaints and check status of their applications through the digital portal that is part of the Foreign Office’s vision to modernise the ministry.

The overseas can also send suggestions to the FO for improvement by using the platform.

In the first phase, the portal will be introduced in five Pakistani embassies that include Jeddah, Dubai, Barcelona, London and New York. After the successful launch, it will be introduce in other missions.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that use of technology imperative to provide better facilities to overseas Pakistan, who sent more than $29 billion remittances. He said, “I will monitor the app”.

He highlighted that more than nine million Pakistanis are staying in abroad, adding: “We want to include overseas Pakistanis in decision making process. We want to give the right of vote to them”.

Qureshi went on to say that Digital Roshan Pakistani has received overwhelmed response, adding, “We want to attack foreign investment in Pakistan”.