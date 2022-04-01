FMs of neighboring states call for Afghan reunion via talks

FM Qureshi urges int’l community to provide assistance to Kabul

The foreign ministers of the Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on Thursday reiterated their call for national reconciliation in Afghanistan through dialogue and negotiation besides the steps for ensuring women’s rights and children’s education.

Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan was held in Tunxi, Anhui Province in China.

The third The foreign ministers or senior representatives of seven countries, namely China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, attended the meeting.

The participants called for establishing a broad-based and inclusive political structure, adopt moderate and sound domestic and foreign policies, and grow friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbors. They also emphasized the necessity for all sides to strengthen dialogue and communication with Afghanistan for the above purposes.

The meeting called for further actions to be taken to improve people’s livelihood, safeguard the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including ethnic groups, women and children.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday again urged the international community to provide unconditional humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The foreign minister’s resolve came while he was addressing the third meeting of ‘Foreign Ministers of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan’ in China. “We are confident that our bilateral communication will continue,” the FM said.

“We hope that the Afghan authorities will take into account the expectations of the regional countries and implement the additional proposed measures.”

The country’s top diplomat added that our long-standing connectivity projects would be completed with the support of the international community.

Highlighting key aspects of his discourse, Qureshi said that emphasis was placed on strengthening the regional perspective where the practical engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was also highlighted.