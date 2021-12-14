FMS, IIUI open entrepreneurial Dive 2021 today

By
News desk
-
3

Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS), IIUI to hold opening ceremony of “entrepreneurial drive 2021” today.

Federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives Asad Omer to participate in opening ceremony as chief guest.

In connection to 42nd anniversary of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), the Faculty of Management Sciences (FMS) with the collaboration of Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of the university is organizing “Entrepreneurial Drive-2021”, which will be attended parliamentarians, academicians, civil society representatives and students of the university.

