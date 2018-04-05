FML launches meat shop

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Fauji Meat Limited (FML) is building the domestic market stronghold by launching a meat shop by the name Zabeeha. In this regard, a brand launch ceremony was held at the first store located at 15 – C, Street 11, Badar Commercial, Phase 5, DHA, Karachi.

In the welcoming note, Chief Operating Officer, Brig Abid Janjiana SI [M], Sitara – e – Essar (Retd) regarded the launch of Zabeeha as the success of Fauji Meat Limited in the local arena. Focusing on the quality standards, he said: ‘We take pride in owning the largest Halal Meat Processing Plant in South East Asia assembled with an aim and capacity to deliver distinctly flavorsome meat of Pakistan to the ever growing demand of the domestic and global market. Furthermore, he added: ‘We are certified and approved to deliver the best flavor of Pakistan to the world around. In doing so, we strive to strengthen the local ecosystem as well by offering quality food to the fellow men through Zabeeha’.

The ceremony was followed by ribbon cutting by CE and MD of Fauji Foundation Bin Qasim Limited, Lt. General Javed Iqbal (Retd), Halal – e – Imtiaz, to mark the opening of the store. He applauded the workforce for their utmost commitment and diligent efforts. Talking to the participants he added: ‘I take pride in the fact that Fauji Meat Limited has not only achieved the milestones assigned to it but it has outdone them and I am affirmative that this launch stands as a mere start of tremendous success path that lies ahead and by tapping the right opportunities at the right time, we will witness the success of Zabeeha brand across the length and breadth of Pakistan’.

Participants of the inauguration ceremony represented the prestigious top notch organizations. Leading personalities from esteemed institutions graced the occasion.

The guests included senior officials from Karachi Chamber of Commerce, ARY, TDAP (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan), Pakistan Forces and leading local industrialists, hotel managers, inspirational figures from Civil Association, sea port along with distinguished individuals from Defense Housing Authority also took part in the event.

Onlookers and analysts regarded the market entry of Zabeeha by Fauji Meat Limited as a pivotal step towards progress and growth of the organization. The event ended with a jovial tour of the creatively designed store, presentation of souvenirs, photographs and hi – tea.

Zabeeha is a domestic sub brand of Fauji Meat Limited. The parent company was incorporated in 2013, as subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited which falls under the umbrella of Fauji Foundation Group, which is amongst the largest business conglomerate in Pakistan. It recently entered into a strategic business partnership with ARY to benefit by providing mutual support to add value to the businesses and customers.

Co-branded loyalty card, by the name of ARY sahulat wallet will be used as a loyalty card by all customers and they by default will become members by conducting any form of transactions.

Zabeeha is delivering organic products with zero additives. It is full filling vows of being a one stop for all meat cravings by offering poultry, beef, mutton and seafood.

Loyal to the brand name, Zabeeha is incorporating 100% halal slaughtering techniques to bring hygienic, fresh and wholesome products and the flavor promises to bring delight to the taste buds of all meat lovers.