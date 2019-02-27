FMH Int’l conference opens

Staff Reporter

Nur Foundation – Fatima Memorial Hospital held the inaugural session of its 1st International Conference on General Medical Update at Gen. Attiq Ur Rehman Auditorium, Fatima Memorial Hospital, Shadman Lahore. The conference will continue for three days i.e. from February 27, 2019 to March 1, 2019. The conference has been organized by eminent medical professionals (expat Pakistanis) from Harvard, John’s Hopkins USA as well as a Tribunal Member of General Medical Council, UK who have come together and have jointly sponsored this General Medical Update for the benefit of the Health Sector in Pakistan.

The conference is accredited by European Accrediting Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME) and designed to touch upon key health issues as well as healthcare regulatory challenges in Pakistan as well as South Asia.

The inauguration ceremony of the conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran after which Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Rehman, Dean School of Health Science, Fatima Memorial System delivered a welcome address. Next a panel discussion was held on Health Care Challenges in South Asia.

Share on: WhatsApp