Staff Reporter

FMH College of Dentistry has achieved first position among all dental colleges in Punjab as well as students have achieved outstanding distinctions of bagging First three positions in the First Professional BDS Annual Examination held in November/December 2018 by the University of Health Sciences. Names of position holders are; 1st Position – Mr. Hassaan Hafeez Sheikh and Ms. IrhaWajahat, 2nd Position – Ms. Neha Feyyaz, and Ms. Zarish Iqbal, 3rd Position – Mr. Muhammad HamizAftab.

Share on: WhatsApp