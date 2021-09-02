FM urges world to prevent Kabul economic collapse

Inclusive political settlement vital for peace in Afghanistan, says Dutch FM

Staff Repoprter Islamabad

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to remain conscious of the humanitarian assistance and prevent an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

Addressing the joint press stakeout with his Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag in Islamabad on Wednesday night, the minister said evacuation has almost been done and we will facilitate further if there are some people to leave Afghanistan.

“We are looking at the next phase that what kind of government is formed in Afghanistan, how inclusive it is and how we react to it,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. He also said both Pakistan and Netherlands share convergence of views on many issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the Netherlands foreign minister said her country has long time been a contributor to the prospects and growth of the people of Afghanistan.

She said Netherlands generally contributes around 60 million euros as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan through the United States or Non-Governmental Organizations and it will continue to do so in future as well.

Sigrid Kaag said we are cognizant of the fact that humanitarian needs are growing, particularly at this time and stage.

She said the European Union will hopefully put together a new strategy on how to deal with the possible risk and continue to build a

counter terrorism strategy to focus on humanitarian needs to ensure that requirements of the people of Afghanistan, women and girls, ethnic minorities, young men and women are met.

She also emphasized on finding ways to achieve the sustainable development agenda to be present and to continue to invest to avert future migration crisis.

Sigrid Kaag said that an inclusive political settlement is vital for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. She said Netherlands is also keen to invest in Pakistan to assist job growth in the country.

Sigrid Kaag appreciated Pakistan for hosting a large number of Afghan refugees for several decades.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Sigrid Kaag has arrived in Islamabad. She was received by the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

The Dutch Foreign Minister will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on bilateral issues and evolving situation in Afghanistan.