Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed post-flood recovery in Pakistan, food security for developing countries and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On his Twitter handle, the Foreign Minister said that he thanked the UN Secretary General for his leadership and support for Pakistan’s flood response.

He highlighted challenges faced by developing countries for food security following supply chain disruptions. The Minister exchanged views on reviving the stalled Black Sea Grain Initiative through constructive dialogue accommodating con cerns of all parties.

Bilawal Bhutto also addressed the recurring reprehensible and condemnable acts of desecration of the Holy Quran. He urged upon collective UN action to formulate a comprehensive strategy for tackling Islamophobia.