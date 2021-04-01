FM underlines huge potential for enhancing Pak-Tajik bilateral trade

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said immense opportunities existed between Pakistan and Tajikistan to further enhance bilateral trade ties and cooperation in multi-dimensional fields.

He called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe, a press release said.

The foreign minister expressed that top leadership of the two brotherly countries were determined to further solidify and expand these bilateral ties.

He observed that the timely completion of Central Asia-South Asia (CASA-1000) project would prove as beneficial energy corridor for the entire central and South Asia.

Qureshi stressed upon optimally utilization of the bilateral institutional framework to further promote bilateral trade cooperation between the two countries through the Joint Working Groups (JWG) in relevant fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on Afghan peace process, the regional situation and peace.

Foreign minister Qureshi apprised Tajik president of the contributions made by Pakistan towards peace and reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan and the outcome.—APP