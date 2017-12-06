FM terms non participation in Yemen’s conflict a wise decision

Islamabad

Zahid Chaudhary

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has termed the decision of not participating in Yemen conflict as a wise one. “After a long time, we took such a wise foreign policy decision”, he said while addressing the SDPI conference here on Tuesday adding “Pakistan has maintained neutrality in regional conflicts including that of Qatar with the Gulf States”.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is in the process of revisiting its foreign policy keeping in view the changing global scenario.

He negated the impression that Pakistan stands diplomatically isolated or marginalized. He said, we have relatively improved our relations with Russia over the last few years while adding new dimension to relationship with China.

The foreign minister said Pakistan also tried its best to give some meaning to relationship with India but the response from the other side was not encouraging.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, the foreign minister said the fruits of the mega project have started to pour in. He pointed out that sixty five percent of the feeders have been declared load shedding free while road and rail infrastructure has also been upgraded under the CPEC.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has genuine stakes in Afghan peace and stability as our access to the central Asian states and beyond will not be possible with peace and tranquility in Afghanistan.