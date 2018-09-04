FM reiterates commitment for peace in Afghanistan

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment towards peace and stability in Afghanistan. He was talking with Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani who made a telephone call to him on Monday.

Both sides agreed on continued cooperation under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). They also agreed to resolve security issues concerning Pakistan Consulate in Jalalabad.

Afghan Foreign Minister congratulated him on his appointment as Foreign Minister of Pakistan and expressed the greetings and best wishes of government and people of Afghanistan for Pakistan. Salahuddin Rabbani said that he looked forward to strengthen Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

Pakistani Foreign Minister said as close neighbors, peace and prosperity of the two countries are interlinked. He highlighted the need to work together for achieving lasting regional peace. The two leaders agreed that the next round of APAPPS would be soon held in Islamabad. —TNS

