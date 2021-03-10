FM Qureshi, Uzbek counterpart Kamilov agree to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbekistan’s counterpart Dr. Abdulaziz Kamilov expressed their firm resolve to boost high-level interactions to give impetus to the existing positive momentum in bilateral relations.

Both dignitaries expressed it during delegation-level talks where views on enhancement of economic cooperation, mutual support in international fora, regional connectivity and tourism promotion were exchanged.

Outlining the vision of “Naya Pakistan” centered around economic security, Qureshi underlined the importance of shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, to advance the goals of national economic development.

It was agreed to maximally utilize the existing institutional mechanisms by regularly convening sessions of Bilateral Political Consultations and Joint Ministerial Commission.

Good to meet Uzbek FM Abdulaziz Kamilov for constructive talks to strengthen ties, build enhanced eco partnership centered on peace, development & connectivity. We are working closely to build regional connectivity with the timely construction of Trans-Afghan rail project.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in advancing rail connectivity between the two countries and agreed on early completion of Trans-Afghan railway project. Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized the importance of direct air connectivity to further trade and tourism. He also stressed facilitation of visas for businessmen and tourists.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the need to further strengthen the existing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries through exchange of visits. He welcomed the proposed “Re-connect Silk Route Conference” scheduled for July 2021. The event would help showcase Pakistani exports and products in Central Asia. He also underscored the importance of closer agricultural cooperation between the two countries particularly in cotton seed sector.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the level of cooperation between the two countries in the multilateral organizations such as the UN, OIC, ECO and SCO.

The Foreign Minister highlighted Pakistan’s positive role for the facilitation of Intra-Afghan Negotiations. He reiterated Pakistan’s support to Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process culminating in an inclusive and broad-based political solution.

Establishment of lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan would contribute to progress on various connectivity initiatives leading to regional prosperity. He also underlined the grave and systemic human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian security forces.

Foreign Minister Kamilov extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Qureshi to participate in the Central Asia- South Asia Connectivity Conference to be held in Tashkent in July 2021.