FM Qureshi, Turkmenistan’s counterpart discuss bilateral ties on sidelines of OIC summit

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a bilateral meeting with his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, on Saturday.

The two sides took stock of existing bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction on growing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including coordination at regional and international fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the need for enhancing bilateral trade and investment linkages, greater connectivity and people-to-people exchanges. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for its timely completion.

Both Foreign Ministers underscored the importance of continued engagement of the international community for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan, which is vital for realizing the goals of greater economic integration and regional connectivity.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in contact on further bilateral developments.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/foreign-delegates-including-afghan-fm-muttaqi-arrive-in-islamabad-for-oic-summit/