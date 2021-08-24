FM Qureshi to visit regional countries to discuss Afghanistan situation

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake visits to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, starting from 24-26 August 2021.

During the visit, Qureshi will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations.

In the consultations, the foreign minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Pakistan believes that the neighboring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region. It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity.

In the bilateral context, the visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations. Pakistan desires to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

The tour would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia.

Pakistan supports inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He also urged the world community to take effective steps for the reconstruction of Afghanistan and economic revival of its people.

The Foreign Minister said the recent statements emanating from the Afghan leadership are encouraging.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Australian counterpart about the steps being taken by Pakistan for the evacuation of diplomatic staff of different countries, personnel of international agencies and journalists from Afghanistan.

As regards bilateral relations, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with Australia.

Both the Foreign Ministers emphasized for promotion of high level contacts in order to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/qureshi-discuss-afghan-situation-with-russian-belgian-and-german-fms/