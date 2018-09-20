FM Qureshi to meet Indian counterpart on sidelines of UNGA

NEW DELHI : A meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will take place on the sidelines of United National General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar confirmed the meeting, however, clarified that no agenda has been discussed between both the countries so far.

The final dates will be finalised between the foreign ministry officials of both the country, said the official.

The development comes after the Indian premier called for bilateral engagements, with a positive response from Islamabad as Imran Khan emphasized on resuming dialogue between the two countries.

Share on: WhatsApp