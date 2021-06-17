FM Qureshi to leave for Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum today

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is flying to Ankara today for a three-day visit to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Along with his other counterparts, FM Qureshi will participate in a panel discussion on ‘Regional Cooperation in Asia,’ where he will also outline Pakistan’s goal for regional cooperation, economic growth, and connectivity.

FM Qureshi has been invited to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu.

FM Qureshi will conduct bilateral talks with his colleagues as well as important regional and international partners on the sidelines.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will include high-level involvement of political leaders, diplomats, intellectuals, and academics for debate on key thematic and worldwide problems, according to a statement released by the Foreign Office. ‘Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches’ is the forum’s subject.

It further added that ‘Pakistan supports partnership in trade, connectivity, and economic development, based on mutual trust and shared agenda, through regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation.’

