FM Qureshi says Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute on UNSC agenda

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is an internationally recognized dispute on the UN Security Council (UNSC) agenda, according to FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a tweet on Monday, FM Qureshi said: “Final settlement of the dispute lies in the UN Security Council resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite.”He added, “Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter.”

FM added, “Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter.”

Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the @UN Security Council agenda. Final settlement of the dispute lies in #UNSC resolution calling for free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 10, 2021

Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that if India is able to reconsider its unilateral decisions on the status of Jammu and Kashmir made on August 5, 2019, Pakistan will be happy to talk out disagreements and address unresolved issues through dialogue.

He noted that if India is able to reconsider any of its August 5, 2019 decisions, Pakistan would be more than willing to participate, sit down and speak, and settle all outstanding problems.

On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi moved to repeal Jammu and Kashmir’s unique status by amending Article 370 of the Constitution. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was also approved by the Rajya Sabha, which divided the territory into two Union Territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Following that, both countries declared a truce along the Line of Control, which was accompanied by Indus water negotiations, sports visas, among other issues. Both countries’ prime ministers pressed for international cooperation and shared warm greetings.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/