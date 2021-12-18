FM Qureshi reviews arrangements for OIC summit at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday visited Parliament House to inspect arrangements for the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Sunday).

Qureshi inspected conference hall, facilitation counters for foreign delegates, medical centers, media centers and various meeting rooms during the visit.

Talking to media at the Parliament House, he said that four hundred and thirty-seven delegates have so far got themselves registered for the crucial meeting that will jointly find solutions to avert humanitarian crisis in the country.

He said the OIC moot will be important and historic as Pakistan is hosting the event after a gap of 41 years.

وزیر خارجہ مخدوم شاہ محمود قریشی @SMQureshiPTI کا وزارتِ خارجہ کے سینئر حکام کے ہمراہ پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کا دورہ. وزیر خارجہ نے کانفرنس ہال، وفود کی سہولت کیلئے بنائے گئے کاؤنٹرز، میڈیکل سینٹر، میڈیا سینٹر اور مختلف میٹنگ رومز ملاحظہ کیے#OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg@ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/6hJIAlgJPD — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 18, 2021

He stressed that concrete and timely measures should be taken for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was confident the OIC meeting will be able to build a consensus regarding Afghanistan.

The OIC summit, he said, aimed at diverting the attention of international community towards prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said the visiting delegates will also meet him and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/foreign-delegates-including-afghan-fm-muttaqi-arrive-in-islamabad-for-oic-summit/