FM Qureshi on visit to Iraq to meet his counterpart

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Baghdad on Friday for a three-day official visit to discuss bilateral issues relating to respective areas of cooperation, particularly issues relating to the management and well-being of tens of thousands of Pakistani pilgrims who visit sacred sites in Iraq each year. The visit will take place from May 28 to 30, 2021, at the request of Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein, according to the Foreign Office. During his visit, the FM Qureshi’s will conduct thorough talks with his colleague on bilateral cooperation.

He’ll also look at bilateral collaboration in multilateral organizations, such as the United Nations and its satellite organizations, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He’ll also discuss concerns affecting the Muslim Ummah, as well as global and regional topics of mutual concern.

FM Qureshi will also meet with Iraq’s leadership and have talks with key Iraqi ministries on bilateral issues relating to their respective areas of cooperation, including the management of the well-being of thousands of Pakistani Zaireen who visit holy sites in Iraq every year.

Pakistan and Iraq have a long history of friendship based on common religion, values, and culture. On a variety of regional and global concerns, the bilateral relationship benefits from common knowledge and comparable points of view. The two nations are continuing to work closely to improve bilateral cooperation in a variety of areas.

The two nations recently inked an agreement on collaboration between their Foreign Service Academies, in addition to expanding bilateral political and military relations (April 2021).

Every year, thousands of Pakistani Zaireen go to Iraq with religious passion and enthusiasm.

FM Qureshi’s visit comes after a flurry of ministerial-level visits from both sides in recent months, demonstrating the emphasis both nations have on strengthening bilateral ties for mutual benefit.

“The visit is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iraq,” the Foreign Office stated.

