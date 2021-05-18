FM Qureshi leaves for United Nations enroute Turkey

On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Monday for Turkey on a comprehensive diplomatic mission to bring global attention to the rapidly worsening situation in Palestine. The FM will then travel to New York with the foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine, and Turkey.

In addition, Pakistan’s foreign minister will speak at an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to reaffirm Pakistan’s solidarity for displaced Palestinians.

FM Qureshi will also hold crucial meetings with various main figures during his stay in New York, according to a press release.

FM will later speak to local and international media about Pakistan’s position on the Palestinian problem.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold meetings with various dignitaries in NewYork🗽.He will hold talks with local & int'l media representatives & present Pakistan's views on the situation in #Palestine @ForeignOfficePk @SMQureshiPTI @PakistanPR_UN #FMPakistanAtUN — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (@PakistanUN_NY) May 18, 2021

Pakistan has been urging the international community and intervene to save the Palestinian massacre. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks during the past two weeks, and Western nations have done little to denounce the atrocities.

The United Nations General Assembly will meet urgently later this week to address the “grave deterioration” of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which includes East Jerusalem, according to a spokeswoman for the 193-member body’s representative.

The session on Thursday, May 20, is in answer to a call from the chairmen of the OIC Group and the Arab Group at the UN in a joint letter to Assembly president Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, according to spokesman Brenden Varma.

