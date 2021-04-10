FM Qureshi leaves for Germany on key official visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will undertake a three-day long official visit to Germany from 11-13 April 2021.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that Qureshi was invited by Foreign Minister of Germany, Mr. Heiko Maas,

The Pakistani FM will have delegation-level talks with his counterpart at the Federal Foreign Office.

He will also call on the President of the Bundestag, Mr. Wolfgang Schauble and have interactions with other dignitaries.

During the talks, the two foreign ministers would review the entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, — including trade, investment, health, security and defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

This year, Pakistan and Germany are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries are planning to undertake a number of activities in this context.

Pakistan and Germany have been collaborating closely on regional matters and at the multilateral fora. Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU. Germany is also home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora.

The Foreign Minister’s visit to Germany is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

German FM Mass visited Pakistan in 2019

Qureshi’s visit comes after Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Pakistan in March 2019.

At that time, the two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade and investment and educational spheres.

During the talks, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.The Foreign Minister welcomed the entry of German automobile producer Volkswagen into the Pakistani market and investment by Siemens in power generation and medical sectors. He also invited other German companies to take advantage of the investor friendly policies of Pakistan.

Maas Agreed to Deepen Bilateral Ties

Foreign Minister Maas had agreed to work together for deepening of bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade and investment. He had stated that Germany was supportive of people centric agenda of the government in the fields of health, education, and human development, which was also in line with the German development programme.

Foreign Minister Maas had appreciated Pakistan’s overtures towards normalizing the situation by the offer of dialogue to India to resolve all outstanding issues.

He had added that it was important that India should improve situation in Kashmir. He also had appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in the Afghan peace process and steps taken by Pakistan towards promotion of regional peace and stability.

